UN mission warns of conflict escalation on Lebanon-Israel border

Xinhua) 09:06, July 14, 2023

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeepers patrol in Lebanese territory near the barbed wire fence erected by Israel to annex the Lebanese part of Ghajar, on July 12, 2023. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

BEIRUT, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Thursday warned of a rapid escalation of the tensions on the Lebanon-Israel border, the National News Agency reported.

"The tensions that took place on the border over the past days indicate that events could develop quickly," Candice Ardell, deputy director of the UNIFIL Media Office, was quoted as saying.

The UN official urged Israel and Lebanon to avoid activities that may increase tensions, said the report.

This photo taken on July 12, 2023, shows a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) watch tower overlooking the Lebanese part of Ghajar bordering Israel-occupied Golan Heights. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

An Israeli drone on Wednesday attacked Hezbollah members as they were setting up a watch tower on the outskirts of Lebanon's southern border town of Yarine, injuring three of them, Lebanon's Elnashra news website reported.

Hezbollah then shot down the drone in response, said the report.

Ardell confirmed that the UNIFIL has contacted the authorities of both Israel and Lebanon, as the UN peacekeepers continued to monitor the situation on the border.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)