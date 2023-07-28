Israel, U.S. wrap up joint naval drill

JERUSALEM, July 27 (Xinhua) -- The Israeli military said on Thursday that its Flotilla 13 naval commando unit has concluded a joint exercise with the United States Armed Forces.

During the drill, dubbed Juniper Spartan, the forces held several maritime security training scenarios, according to a statement released by the Israeli military.

Israel frequently collaborates with the U.S. Armed Forces in joint drills, which the Israeli army said would "lead the two sides to mutual learning, the strengthening of professional ties, and professional improvements."

The recent exercise was "yet another sign of the deep and operational cooperation between the Israel Defense Forces and the U.S. Armed Forces," the statement read.

The drill was carried out amid heightened tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians, growing Israeli concerns over Iran's activities in the Middle East, and internal turmoil triggered by a contentious government plan to overhaul the country's legal system.

