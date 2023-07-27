Türkiye's Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader

Xinhua) 09:08, July 27, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (L) and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Ankara, Türkiye, on July 26, 2023. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Wednesday in Ankara, the semi-official Anadolu Agency reported. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

ANKARA, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Wednesday in the Turkish capital Ankara, the semi-official Anadolu Agency reported.

The closed-door meeting came after Erdogan held talks with Abbas in Türkiye a day earlier.

Türkiye will continue to back the Palestinian cause and support the prosperity of Palestinians, Erdogan said at the press conference, urging the Palestinian factions to unite for their cause.

"The unity and reconciliation of the Palestinians are key elements in this process," Erdogan added.

Erdogan stressed that the international community, especially the United Nations, should be engaged in the Palestinian issue.

The Palestinians had internal divisions after Hamas' takeover of the Gaza Strip, home to more than two million people, in 2007.

Since then, the two factions have yet to achieve reconciliation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (C) and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Ankara, Türkiye, on July 26, 2023. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Wednesday in Ankara, the semi-official Anadolu Agency reported. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)