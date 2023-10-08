At least 22 Israelis killed in Hamas surprise offensive on Israel

Xinhua) 09:59, October 08, 2023

JERUSALEM, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Israeli emergency services confirmed that at least 22 Israelis were killed and hundreds wounded in a surprise offensive carried out by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on Saturday.

Since the morning hours, Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, has fired thousands of rockets while simultaneously infiltrating Israeli border towns with dozens of militants. Media outlets have reported several Israelis have been taken captive by Hamas, while Israeli officials have not confirmed these reports.

"We are at war," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared in a video released by his office. "We will return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price."

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass drafting of the country's military reserve forces. The Israeli security cabinet is expected to convene later to discuss further response to the events.

The Israeli air force carried out several airstrikes against targets in the Gaza Strip in response.

Several communities on the border with the coastal enclave are being held by Hamas militants. A spokesman of the Israeli military said that operations were underway to regain control of the areas.

Footages on social media showed masked militants driving and walking around Israeli towns with guns and handheld rockets.

Israel's Home Front Command already announced schools would be closed on Sunday in many areas around the country.

