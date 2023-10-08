Israel postpones football matches due to security situation

Xinhua) 10:41, October 08, 2023

JERUSALEM, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- This weekend's Israeli Premier League matches have been postponed due to the security situation in the country, the Israeli Professional Football Leagues (IPFL) said in a statement.

The decision followed an attack by the Palestinian organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip against Israel on Saturday morning, with rockets and armed squads raiding Israeli villages and army bases near the border.

"We support the security forces and the country's residents in these difficult times," the IPFL statement said.

Due to the situation, all league clubs allowed their overseas players to immediately leave Israel.

Meanwhile, the Euro 2024 qualifier between Israel and Switzerland, scheduled for Thursday in Tel Aviv, may also be postponed or moved to another country, according to reports in the Israeli media.

Israeli sports website One reported that the Israeli Football Association will hold talks with UEFA on Sunday with the possibility of moving the match to Cyprus, as had previously been done during periods of conflict.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)