Massive rockets fired from Gaza into Israel, 1 killed

GAZA/JERUSALEM, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Massive rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel, while a number of Palestinian militants have infiltrated into Israel from Gaza, the Israeli military said Saturday.

The surprise attack started a few minutes before 7 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) on the morning of Israeli holiday Simchat Torah. The Israeli emergency service Megan David Adom said one civilian was killed and over a dozen injured.

Two hours after the attack began, the Israeli air force launched airstrikes on targets in the Gaza Strip, declaring that it was "on alert for war." Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved the drafting of reserve soldiers to the military.

Footage on social media showed masked gunmen driving around the Israeli city of Sderot and shooting in the streets. There are no reports of casualties in these incidents. Israeli news channels quoted residents of several cities on the border with Gaza as saying there were masked gunmen in the streets and near homes.

Footage on news channels showed damage from rocket fire in several scenes.

Saying Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, is behind this attack, the Israeli military said in a statement that the Palestinian movement "will bear the results and responsibility for the events."

Mohammed al-Deif, a leader from Hamas, announced on Saturday the beginning of a new military operation, the "Al-Aqsa Flood," against Israel.

He made the declaration through a brief recorded statement.

In recent weeks, there have been protests at the border, with demonstrators burning tires and throwing explosive devices at Israeli troops. Hamas said the protests were in reaction to recent Jewish visits to the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. In response, Israel barred the entry of Gaza residents who had permits to work in the country.

