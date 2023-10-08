Hamas official criticizes U.S. biased position towards Israel

Xinhua) 14:02, October 08, 2023

GAZA, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on Saturday criticized the biased position of the United States towards Israel amid the current escalating tensions in the Gaza Strip.

Saleh al-Arouri, deputy chief of Hamas, said in a press statement that "the hypocritical position of the U.S. is known to the world, and we do not count on it."

Al-Arouri's remarks came after U.S. President Joe Biden affirmed his country's full support for Israel's right to defend itself in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In addition, al-Arouri considered "the entry of the Israeli army into Gaza the best scenario for the Palestinian militants to resolve this conflict with the enemy."

Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a press statement that "a wide mobilization of reserves has begun ... 31 regular battalions are already in the area around the Gaza Strip and southern Israel."

Earlier in the day, Hamas, the ruler of the Gaza Strip, launched a sudden military operation against Israel, firing thousands of rockets at Israeli cities.

In addition, dozens of its militants infiltrated Israeli towns adjacent to the coastal enclave and opened fires at Israeli settlers, killing hundreds of them and capturing others.

In response, the Israeli army attacked tens of Hamas sites and residential buildings in Gaza, killing hundreds of Palestinians.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)