2 Israeli tourists killed by Egyptian policeman in Alexandria

Xinhua) 18:31, October 08, 2023

CAIRO, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Two Israeli tourists were killed in Egypt's northern province of Alexandria on Sunday as random gunfire by an Egyptian policeman hit an Israeli tourist group visiting the city, Egypt's AlQahera News TV channel reported.

The policeman was among the personnel securing the area and he opened fire randomly from his personal gun, killing two Israelis and an Egyptian, and wounding another Egyptian, according to the report that quoted a security source as saying.

"The policeman was immediately arrested and legal procedures against him have been initiated, while the injured Egyptian was taken to hospital for treatment," it added.

