At least 313 Palestinians, 300 Israelis killed as conflict enters 2nd day

Xinhua) 18:34, October 08, 2023

GAZA/JERUSALEM, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza has risen to 313, including 20 children, with 1,990 others injured, according to an update from the Gaza-based Health Ministry on Sunday.

Last night, Israeli warplanes continued their attacks on military and civilian facilities in various locations in the coastal enclave, Palestinian security sources told Xinhua.

"Some of the Israeli strikes attacked residential places without any warning, and this is why the number of deaths has risen," health ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra told Xinhua.

The Israeli airstrikes were carried out in response to an earlier rocket attack by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

On Saturday, Palestinian militants showered Israel with thousands of rockets, and dozens of militants infiltrated southern Israel, igniting the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

At least 300 Israelis were killed and more than 1,800 injured during the Hamas attack, figures released by the Israeli Health Ministry showed.

