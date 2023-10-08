Cambodian student among dead in Israel-Hamas fighting: gov't statement

Xinhua) 15:39, October 08, 2023

PHNOM PENH, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- A Cambodian student was among the dead in fighting between Israeli and Hamas forces, which broke out on Saturday, the Royal Government Spokesperson Unit said in a statement on Sunday.

"The Royal Government is deeply saddened to hear the news that one Cambodian student out of some 450 Cambodian citizens present in Israel died after sustaining wounds during the fighting between the Israeli and Hamas forces, which erupted on Oct. 7," the statement said.

"The Royal Government would like to express our deepest condolences for the loss of our citizen and extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family," it added.

In a voice message, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet called on all Cambodian citizens there to be extra vigilant.

The Cambodian foreign ministry has issued a statement condemning all forms of violence and terrorism.

