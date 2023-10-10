China saddened by civilian casualties in Palestinian-Israeli conflict: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:35, October 10, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- China is deeply saddened by the civilian casualties caused by the conflict between Palestine and Israel, and opposes and condemns acts that harm civilians, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.

Mao made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to the conflicts between Israel and Palestinian armed groups in the Gaza Strip that have caused massive casualties on both sides.

Mao said that China is greatly concerned about the recent escalation of the conflict between Palestine and Israel, and is deeply saddened by the civilian casualties caused by the conflict. China opposes and condemns acts that harm civilians, she said.

China opposes actions that expand conflict and undermine regional stability, and hopes to see an early ceasefire and restoration of peace. The international community should earnestly play its role and work together to cool down the situation, she said.

Mao proposed that the way out of the cycle of Palestinian-Israeli conflict lies in resuming peace talks, implementing the two-state solution, and a comprehensive and proper settlement of the Palestinian issue, which guarantees the legitimate concerns of all parties, through political means as early as possible.

China will continue to work relentlessly with the international community towards that end, Mao added.

