Attacks on civilians amid Gaza conflict condemned

Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:30, October 10, 2023

Gaza: Foreign nationals reported dead

China reiterated on Monday that it "opposes and condemns" violence against civilians as the death toll from the Israel-Palestine conflict reached nearly 1,400.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a news briefing in Beijing that China firmly opposes actions that expand the conflict and undermine regional stability. Beijing hopes for a cease-fire, an end to the conflict and the resumption of peace talks as soon as possible, she added.

Mao called on the international community to effectively play its role and work together to cool down the situation.

On Monday, Israel's military scoured the country's south for Hamas fighters, guarded breaches in its border fence with tanks and pounded the Gaza Strip from the air.

Israel vowed to lay total siege to the impoverished, Hamas-ruled territory in the wake of an unprecedented weekend incursion, and said it had brought in special forces to wrest control of four sites from Hamas fighters.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that the country was "in a state of war" and asked Israelis to prepare for a "long and difficult" conflict.

In response, China had urged relevant parties to remain calm, exercise restraint and immediately end the hostilities to protect civilians and avoid further escalation of the situation.

The fighting continued in several locations on Monday morning. At least 800 people have reportedly been killed in Israel — a staggering toll on a scale the country has not experienced in decades — and more than 560 have been killed in the Gaza Strip.

The conflict has had a global impact, with several countries reporting their nationals killed, abducted or missing.

At least nine United States citizens were killed in the conflict, the US State Department said on Monday in a statement, adding that an undetermined number of US citizens remain missing and unaccounted for.

Thailand said at least 12 of its nationals were killed, while Nepal reported 10 deaths. They were all laborers working in Israel.

The United Nations said on Monday that more than 123,000 people have been displaced in Gaza since the fresh round of violence erupted on Saturday.

AGENCIES VIA XINHUA

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)