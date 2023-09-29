Macao's newspaper joins Portuguese media to introduce Chinese culture

Xinhua) 10:59, September 29, 2023

MACAO, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Macao Daily, a major newspaper in China's Macao Special Administrative Region, has joined hands with the Global Media Group in Portugal to introduce Chinese culture in Portuguese.

The first special section of Chinese culture was published on Thursday on the media group's Diario de Noticias newspaper, introducing the Mid-Autumn Festival, a traditional Chinese festival for family reunion that falls on Sept. 29 this year.

A total of 52 editions of the special section are planned to be published on Thursdays, covering historical and cultural relations between China and Portugal, renowned figures in the history of cultural exchanges between China and the West, as well as China's philosophical thoughts, festivals and intangible culture heritage.

Chui Chi Tou, editor-in-chief of Macao Daily, said they hoped to leverage on the unique role of Macao in the cultural exchanges between China and the West during the past centuries to report on Chinese culture to Portuguese-speaking audiences, and better tell the stories of China and Macao.

Marco Galinha, chairman of the board of directors of the media group, said the strategic partnership with Macao Daily presents an opportunity to expand readership of Diario de Noticias and step up the group's strategy to go international.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)