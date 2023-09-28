We Are China

Activities held to promote Chinese culture at Asian Games Sub-village in Chun'an, E China

Xinhua) 16:18, September 28, 2023

Members of different delegations experience traditional Chinese handicraft at the Asian Games Sub-village in Chun'an, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Performers prepare to go on stage during an artistic performance promoting Chinese culture at the Asian Games Sub-village in Chun'an, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Members of Team Thailand experience traditional Chinese handicraft at the Asian Games Sub-village in Chun'an, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An actress performs during an artistic performance promoting Chinese culture at the Asian Games Sub-village in Chun'an, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Members of Team South Korea pose for photos after experiencing traditional Chinese handicraft at the Asian Games Sub-village in Chun'an, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A show is staged during an artistic performance promoting Chinese culture at the Asian Games Sub-village in Chun'an, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

