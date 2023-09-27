Experts shed light on developing China studies in new era

Xinhua) 15:23, September 27, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- In an effort to accelerate the development of China studies in the new era, some 40 experts and scholars have gathered in Beijing for a three-day seminar lasting until Wednesday.

Revolving around the theme of highlighting Chinese cultural characteristics and accelerating the development of China studies in the new era, the event saw in-depth discussions covering a wide range of subjects, from the global significance of local knowledge to the enhancement of cultural soft power.

Discussions also focused on the historical characteristics and contemporary features of Tibetology, as well as the historical development and contemporary value of Qilu culture, or traditional culture in ancient China's Qi and Lu states and today's Shandong Province.

The event, organized by the Center for Cultural Development and Promotion of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, provided a platform for experts and scholars from research institutions and universities to present their extensive regional studies that contribute to the accelerated development of China studies in the new era.

Participants at the seminar acknowledged that local studies, as a part of China studies, provide abundant materials for the development of China studies in the new era. It is believed that Chinese culture has provided sources of vitality and momentum for the prosperous development of China studies in the new era.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)