World Federation of Daoism established to promote unity of Daoists

Xinhua) 13:17, September 25, 2023

NANJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The World Federation of Daoism was established on Sunday, with 52 Daoist organizations from 20 countries and regions being its founding members.

The establishment was announced at the 5th International Daoism Forum, which kicked off on Sunday evening on the famous Daoist mountain Maoshan in east China's Jiangsu Province.

The federation will work to promote unity and cooperation of Daoists around the world and facilitate the international spread of Daoism, said Li Guangfu, chairman of the China Taoist Association.

Zhang Gaocheng, vice chairman of the China Taoist Association, hailed the federation's establishment as a landmark event in the religion's history, saying it will contribute to world's peaceful development and the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

Daoism, or Taoism, is a 2,000-year-old religion that originated from Laozi's philosophy. Its key doctrines include seeking harmony with the eternal cosmic order known as "Dao" and cherishing one's life.

