Vitality of traditional Chinese culture shines in museum

Xinhua) 14:44, September 27, 2023

JINAN, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Following its closure on Monday, the Confucius Museum, nestled in the illustrious hometown of the Chinese philosopher in Qufu City, east China's Shandong Province, once again swung open its doors to a vibrant surge of visitors.

These eager audiences found themselves captivated by the resplendent tapestry of the immersive exhibitions, ranging from the Kong family's customs (Kong is Confucius' family name), rituals, daily etiquette, as well as calligraphy.

"The museum stands as a distinguished venue for the preservation and promotion of traditional culture while benefiting international exchanges. With open arms, we extend a warm welcome to visitors from across the globe," said Wang Xin'an, chairman of the Qufu artists association, at a launch ceremony for a new museum exhibition.

This year, the heated-up museum fever across China continues to rise, with museum tours becoming a must for many travelers.

Delving into the driving forces behind this museum craze, Guo Sike, Curator of the Confucius Museum, highlighted the "enthusiasm for traditional culture." This growing fascination with traditional Chinese culture, particularly among young Chinese, coincided with the topic of a forum held on the other side of the same city.

The 9th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations held its inaugural subforum on cultural relics and museums on Tuesday morning, where experts and scholars from around the world engaged in dialogues on topics of utilizing cultural relics in museums for preservation and the exchange and mutual learning of civilizations.

"Today, the role of museums in inheriting and disseminating outstanding traditional cultures and promoting exchanges and mutual learning between different civilizations is of utmost practical significance," said An Laishun, chairman of the International Council of Museums (ICOM) Regional Alliance of Asia-Pacific countries.

Across China, museums have embarked on beneficial endeavors, transforming into vital spaces for bolstering cultural confidence and facilitating cultural exchanges and mutual learning. Meanwhile, digital technology for heritage preservation and protection has opened new avenues.

"When museums engage in storytelling, technology emerges as a pivotal tool for effective communication," Antonio Rodriguez, Chairperson of the Advisory Council of ICOM, told Xinhua.

He added that through virtual exhibitions, individuals who may never physically visit these locations can now access animations and immersive virtual reality experiences. "In this regard, technology proves beneficial."

The Dunhuang Academy, for instance, has meticulously built a digital exhibition center and crafted a virtual persona named "Jia Yao" to disseminate Dunhuang culture in a personalized manner. In 2022, the academy's all-media platform achieved a viewership of 400 million people, with visitors spanning 120 countries and regions.

"Museums interpret not only traditional culture but also new culture, allowing people to maintain a curious and respectful attitude toward their own culture and other cultures. Museums can enhance deeper understanding between nations and peoples, enabling the free flow of cultural knowledge and fostering beneficial cultural exchanges," said An at the forum.

