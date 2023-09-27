Macao, mainland further simplify customs clearance for vehicles

Xinhua) 11:14, September 27, 2023

MACAO, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) and its neighboring mainland city of Zhuhai further simplified customs clearance procedures for vehicles crossing the border, starting Tuesday.

Passenger and cargo vehicles crossing the border checkpoint between Macao and the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Zhuhai, can utilize the one-stop customs clearance service as coordinated by the two sides instead of the previous respective checks.

This was the first one-stop customs clearance practice for vehicles at Chinese border ports.

The move is aimed at further putting in place the mechanism of joint administration over the cooperation zone between Guangdong and Macao, according to customs authorities.

Data showed around 2.9 million vehicles had crossed the border in Hengqin since the cooperation zone was established two years ago. Currently, an average of over 5,000 vehicles cross the Hengqin checkpoint each day.

