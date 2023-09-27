Macao readied with cultural, leisure events for upcoming long holiday

Xinhua) 10:09, September 27, 2023

MACAO, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) is set to present a series of cultural, artistic and leisure events for the upcoming eight-day holiday from Sept. 29.

This year, the National Day holiday extends from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, including the Mid-Autumn Festival. China's National Day is celebrated on Oct. 1, and the Mid-Autumn Festival on Sept. 29, a traditional Chinese festival of family reunions.

The Macao SAR government has displayed national flags and festive lanterns, a traditional decoration for the Mid-Autumn Festival, at around 80 venues across the city, including main streets, squares and parks.

Two outdoor concerts themed on the moon and the Mid-Autumn Festival will be staged on Friday evening in front of the landmark Ruins of St. Paul's, inviting local residents and tourists alike to indulge in the joyous moments.

The last two shows of the 31st Macao International Fireworks Display Contest are scheduled for Oct. 1 and 7. Audiences can watch the shows while enjoying food and taking part in games.

Other activities, such as outdoor musical performances, workshops and guessing lantern riddles, will be organized at the city's several cultural spaces and artistic venues, including the former sites of a firecracker factory and a shipyard.

The month-long 35th Macao International Music Festival will kick off on Saturday with the opera in two acts by Gioachino Rossini, The Barber of Seville, an adaptation of the eponymous comedy by French playwright Pierre Beaumarchais.

The Macao SAR government tourism office expects 80,000 to 90,000 daily visitor arrivals during the holiday.

Industry insiders predicted that hotels in Macao would be fully booked during the holiday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)