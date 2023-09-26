Macao reports rising number of flu cases

Xinhua) 16:43, September 26, 2023

MACAO, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) has reported a rising number of flu cases recently, many from schools and nursing homes.

The Health Bureau of the Macao SAR government said it received 22 cases of group infections on Monday, involving over 250 students and the elderly. One person was hospitalized.

Last week, the bureau reported about 80 cases of group infections, involving around 800 patients.

The bureau said measures have been carried out to step up disinfection, ventilation and quarantine at these venues.

The bureau called on the public to be vaccinated in time, keep sound sanitary habits such as washing hands and wearing facial masks, and try to avoid crowds.

