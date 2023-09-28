Event held to boost exchanges between China's Hubei and Macao as well as Portuguese-speaking countries

Xinhua) 09:01, September 28, 2023

WUHAN, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- A promotion event, designed to boost economic and trade cooperation and exchanges between China's Hubei Province and Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) as well as Portuguese-speaking countries, was held on Wednesday in Hubei provincial capital Wuhan.

The Wuhan branch of the pavilion for import products from China's Macao SAR and Portuguese-speaking countries and regions was also inaugurated Wednesday. It will provide services for Portuguese-speaking countries and regions in carrying out product promotion, exhibitions and business negotiations, among others, in central China cities.

Zhang Xiaomei, head of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Hubei Provincial People's Government, noted that the Portuguese-speaking countries have a huge market of nearly 300 million people, rich resources and global geographical advantages.

Zhang added that Hubei, a major Chinese province in terms of economy, science and education, ecological conservation and agriculture, boasts advantages in such sectors as new energy and intelligent connected vehicles, life sciences and health, high-end equipment and the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System.

Macao has the unique advantage of being bilingual in both Chinese and Portuguese, and thus acts as an important bridge between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, Zhang said.

The event was jointly hosted by the Foreign Affairs Office of the Hubei Provincial People's Government, the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), and the Hubei Sub-Council of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

