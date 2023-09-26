FM condemns US' political manipulation of pervasive cyber theft, spreading fake information

09:44, September 26, 2023 By Zhang Yuying ( Global Times

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin Photo: mfa.gov.cn

The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated on Monday that China condemns the US government's pervasive cyber espionage against China, adding that the US' action is not for so-called national security purposes but to obstruct the development of Chinese enterprises through illegal and unfair means, after China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) disclosed US infiltration of Huawei dating back to 2009.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during a regular press conference that the fact once again demonstrates the US government conducts pervasive cyber espionage against China, posing significant risks to Chinese cyber security, while at the same time continuously fabricating and disseminating false information about "Chinese hacker attacks." "This is a typical and hypocritical political manipulation," Wang noted.

Specifically, Wang stressed the MSS' disclosure of US infiltration of Huawei headquarters' servers dating back to 2009. "The US constantly suppresses Chinese high-tech companies, including Huawei, under the pretext of 'national security,' but relevant reports indicate that even through 'theft' methods, the US government still has not found any so-called evidence," Wang said.

This fully exposes the fact that the US government's suppression of Chinese companies is not because of so-called "national security," but rather, when unable to lead in normal competition, the US resorts to illegal and unfair means to obstruct the development of Chinese companies, Wang added.

The US adopts extreme measures to obtain political, economic, commercial, and military intelligence from hypothetical enemy countries, Tang Lan, director of the Center for Cyberspace Security and Governance Studies at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, told the Global Times on Monday. "Since Huawei is a highly advanced company in the field of 5G technology, the US' infiltration is partly aimed at stealing technology and partly to gain control in future technological competition among major powers," she said.

The US is instigating and coercing other countries to join the so-called Clean Network program under the banner of maintaining "cyber security," attempting to eliminate Chinese companies from the international cyber market, the MSS noted.

Wang emphasized that China hopes the relevant countries will not participate in the "political coercion" of Chinese companies by the US, and instead adhere to strategic independence, maintaining a fair, open, inclusive, and non-discriminatory business environment with an objective and impartial attitude.

According to the MSS, the despicable methods of cyber espionage adopted by US intelligence agencies include establishing cyberattack arsenals, coercing relevant technology companies to open backdoors, and distorting the truth to accuse others.

In the face of the US' pervasive cyber espionage, Tang said that China should unite with other countries that have been harmed by cyberattacks from the US to strongly condemn its illegal actions, and should together call for the establishment of relevant international rules.

Additionally, Tang emphasized the need for Chinese enterprises and critical infrastructure to enhance their awareness and self-protection capability. "Particularly in the context of indiscriminate cyberattacks carried out by the US, it is crucial for us to elevate our self-defense consciousness," the expert noted.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)