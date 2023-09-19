Home>>
Chinese vice president hopes U.S., China meet each other halfway
(Xinhua) 10:56, September 19, 2023
NEW YORK, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said here Monday he hoped the United States and China will meet each other halfway and implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state in Bali, Indonesia.
In his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Han said it is hoped that the two sides take practical actions, create favorable conditions and do more to enhance understanding, mutual trust and mutually beneficial cooperation, so as to push China-U.S. relations back to a healthy and stable track and benefit both countries as well as the world.
