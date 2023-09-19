China blasts U.S. for classifying it as a major drug "source country"

Xinhua) 09:39, September 19, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday urged the United States to stop attacking and slandering China, following the release of a U.S. presidential memorandum that identified China as one of the major drug transit or illicit drug producing countries.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing when responding to a query concerning the memorandum released on Sept. 15.

Stressing that the U.S. "designation" is groundless and malicious in nature, Mao said China firmly opposes it and has lodged solemn representations with the U.S. side.

She said the Chinese government attaches great importance to drug control and has to date classified 456 types of substances as controlled under its drug control laws, making it one of the countries with the most drugs under control in the world, and with the strictest controls.

A total of 38 precursor chemicals are classified as controlled substances in China -- 14 more than United Nations classifications, Mao said, noting that China's anti-drug authorities have established and improved a dynamic and comprehensive monitoring mechanism for precursor chemicals.

"There is no doubt that China is a model of global drug governance, that it is the country that is implementing its anti-drug policies in the strictest and most thorough manner, and that this is widely recognized by the international community," Mao said.

She said the United States, which accounts for less than 5 percent of the world's population but consumes 80 percent of the world's opioids, is among the countries with the highest demand for drugs and has no right to criticize China's drug control work.

The root causes of the drug epidemic in the United States are the country's own weak capabilities and ineffective control, and the solution is reducing domestic demand, the spokesperson said, urging the United States to do more that is conducive to furthering China-U.S. cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)