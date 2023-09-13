China unveils new lists of U.S. products to be excluded from additional tariffs

Xinhua) 16:53, September 13, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Customs Tariff Commission of China's State Council on Wednesday unveiled the 12th set of lists of U.S. goods to be excluded from tariff countermeasures against the U.S. Section 301 measure.

The exemption of the 10th set of lists of goods excluded from tariff countermeasures will be extended and will be effective from Sept. 16, 2023 to April 30, 2024, the commission said in a statement.

