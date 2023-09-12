Chinese vice premier meets U.S. guest

September 12, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met with Myron Brilliant, senior advisor to the U.S. consulting firm Albright Stonebridge Group and former executive vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse on Monday.

The two sides exchanged views on the current international economic situation, China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation and other topics.

