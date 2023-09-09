Sanctions, curbs will only strengthen China's resolve, capability to seek technological innovation: spokesperson

Xinhua) September 09, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday that sanctions and curbs will not stop China's development, adding they will only strengthen China's resolve and capability to seek self-reliance and technological innovation.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a query that the U.S. government has begun an official probe into an advance made in China chip in Huawei latest smartphone, which has set off a debate in Washington about the efficacy of sanctions.

Mao said China opposes politicizing trade and technology issues and overstretching and abusing the concept of national security.

She said the United States has abused state power to suppress Chinese companies, adding this violates the principle of free trade and international trade rules and destabilizes the global industrial and supply chains. "Such practice serves no one's interest," Mao added.

