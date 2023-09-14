U.S., China need to start with "specific steps" to move bilateral ties forward -- Chinese diplomat

Xinhua) 14:34, September 14, 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- The United States and China must create favorable conditions to improve their relationship, said Chinese Consul General in New York Huang Ping on Wednesday.

Facing new challenges in China-U.S. relations, the two countries "need to continue to strengthen confidence, maintain patience and pool strength," said Huang in his speech at an event celebrating the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China Wednesday evening.

"To strengthen confidence, we need to have faith in China-U.S. relations in the long term," he said.

Much has changed bilaterally and globally over the past few decades. But the importance of China-U.S. relations to the two countries and the world has remained the same, Huang said.

"The fact that we share extensive common interests and are interdependent has not changed. Our peoples' enthusiasm about greater exchanges and cooperation has not changed," he said. "China is ready to work with the U.S. to enhance dialogue, manage differences, advance cooperation and bring this relationship back to the right track at an early date."

"To maintain patience, we need to remove disruptions for the stable development of China-U.S. relations," said Huang. "The current situation does not serve the fundamental interests of our two peoples, nor does it meet the international community's common expectations."

The senior diplomat noted recently that the two countries have had a series of high-level interactions. The two sides have agreed to return to the Bali agenda, signaling the need to enhance dialogue, exchanges and cooperation to stabilize the bilateral relationship.

"The two sides need to start with specific steps to create conditions and remove disruptions to pave the way for a better relationship," said Huang.

"To pool strength, we need to work together with American friends from all walks of life," he said, calling the guests in attendance "the most important force" in promoting the friendship between China and the United States.

"For years, you've worked tirelessly to bring people from both sides together. I hope you will continue to be the bond and bridge of our friendship and cooperation, helping more American people understand China truly and objectively, encouraging and calling up more American people to work together with us to move our relationship forward," the Consul General said.

