Chinese VP calls on China, U.S. to strengthen communication, properly manage differences

Xinhua) 14:26, September 21, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States should strengthen communication and properly manage differences in line with the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said Wednesday.

Han made the remarks when meeting with heads of U.S. friendly groups and think tanks as well as people from all walks of life on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

China and the United States should implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state in Bali, Indonesia, said Han, who also called on U.S. participants of the meeting to play an active role in promoting China-U.S. cooperation in such fields as economy, trade, and people-to-people exchanges, so as to boost the healthy and stable development of China-U.S. relations.

At present, the Chinese economy is recovering and transitioning from high-speed growth to high-quality development. China pays great attention to the growth of economic volume and even greater attention to boosting the quality and efficiency of its economic growth, said Han.

China will unswervingly pursue opening up at a high level, seek win-win cooperation with other countries, and provide a constant driving force for world economic recovery and growth while offering mutually beneficial cooperation opportunities for investors worldwide, said Han.

Commending China's pursuit of green, low-carbon and sustainable development, participants from the U.S. side hope that the United States and China will maintain contact and personnel exchanges at all levels and promote the steady development of U.S.-China relations, adding that they are willing to continue to work towards this end.

