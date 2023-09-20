'China, US share more similarities than differences': Gene Hartigan

(People's Daily App) 15:56, September 20, 2023

American Gene Hartigan, the associate chairman of the US-China Cooperation and Development Committee, believes China and the US are a perfect match since the two countries share more similarities than differences. Click on this video to see more.

(Video source: Shanghai Daily)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)