'China, US share more similarities than differences': Gene Hartigan
(People's Daily App) 15:56, September 20, 2023
American Gene Hartigan, the associate chairman of the US-China Cooperation and Development Committee, believes China and the US are a perfect match since the two countries share more similarities than differences. Click on this video to see more.
(Video source: Shanghai Daily)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
