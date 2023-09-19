China's development opportunity rather than challenge, gain rather than risk to U.S., says Chinese vice president

Xinhua) 10:57, September 19, 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's development is an opportunity rather than a challenge, a gain rather than a risk to the United States, and the two sides have every reason to achieve mutual success and common prosperity, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said here on Monday.

Han made the remarks while meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

