Iran's 'Backhand Man' is back for more at Asian Games

HANGZHOU, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Noshad Alamiyan Darounkolaei of Iran is referred to by some in the table tennis community as "The Backhand Man". All since a neurological disorder forced him to adapt his game.

In the fast-paced sport, elite players are all-rounded, excelling in various shots. However, in Noshad's game, forehands - arguably the most important stroke in the sport - are a thing of rarity.

"I have a problem with the nerves in my left hand," said the 31-year-old. "It happens to about one in 1,000 people. I must play with my backhand because when I hold the bat, I cannot feel my forehand."

The disorder developed about seven years ago, forcing his change of approach. But that did not stop him from taking a bronze medal at the last Asian Games.

To counter the issue, coach Jamil Lotfollah Nasabi created a special training regimen. It targets ways to help the player cover angles and defend as much of the table as possible with just his backhand. Speed and footwork are the key, and Noshad occasionally surprises opponents by switching the bat between his hands.

"Noshad is a very creative player," said Jamil. "He creates some spin on his shots that lets him stay in the place where the ball is coming back, so he has fewer problems."

While Noshad has honed a formidable backhand, the speed of the sport means he remains highly exposed at the table.

"Of course it's a frustrating situation," he said. "Covering the table with just my backhand means I'm limited. My body is limited. You can cover the table more easily with your forehand. But I make some special spin on the ball, and I know where the ball is coming and I stay there."

"It's like (Olympic medallist) Jan-Ove Waldner. He knew all the time where the ball was going and he just waited there. When you look at Waldner's game, you think he's not moving so much around the table. He predicts the ball, and stays where the ball is coming. I do the same thing on the table."

For someone who has been playing table tennis since he was six, it was a tough pivot to make, but not one without success. This was how he upset higher-ranked players at Jakarta-Palembang 2018.

That podium finish was especially significant, not simply because it was sweet reward for his perseverance. It was also Iran's first table tennis medal at the Asian Games in 52 years - and only its third.

It was proof enough that even without a crucial shot of the sport, Noshad remains at the top of his game. He continued to claim big wins, such as beating China's world No.7 Lin Gaoyuan at the 2022 Asian Cup. In Hangzhou, he inspired Iran to a surprise 3-0 victory over Japan on Sunday in the men's team event.

"I still have many other elements of my game," he said. "Service, returns, spin, ball placement. All of these are still good. I've learned how to block and chop shots when I have to with my forehand. It helps me to make an opportunity to use my backhand."

"I play this style and now my world ranking is No.53," he continued. "It's a ranking that is not accessible for most players in the world. It shows that I can still do it and I will continue. To me, this is not a handicap. I have adapted and I'm enjoying my game."

"I like it when people attack my forehand side, because I know it's coming. I am always ready."

One thing is for sure - the "Backhand Man" is at the Asian Games again, and he is back for more.

