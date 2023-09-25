Chinese paddlers reach semis of men's and women's team events at Asiad

Xinhua) September 25, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Both the Chinese men's and women's table tennis teams advanced to the semifinals, defeating Singapore and Vietnam, in the quarterfinals at the Asian Games here on Sunday.

Facing world No. 116 Pang Yew En Koen, world No. 1 Fan Zhendong secured China's lead with an 11-9, 11-6, 11-4 victory. Wang Chuqin continued the momentum, overcoming Quek Yong 11-6, 11-8, 11-5 in the second match.

China's seasoned player, Ma Long, comfortably defeated Chew Zhe Yu 11-7, 11-5, 11-5 in the third match.

"I played well today, and the opponents are more and more powerful after the quarterfinals, so I must get ready for the next games," the 34-year-old Ma commented.

China is set to face Chinese Taipei in the men's semifinals on Monday.

In other men's team quarterfinals, Chinese Taipei easily defeated Hong Kong, China 3-0. In a surprising turn, Iran dominated Japan 3-0 and will next challenge South Korea, who bested India 3-0.

In the women's team quarterfinals, China's Olympic champion Chen Meng overpowered Vietnam's Nguyen Khoa Dieu Khanh 11-0, 11-3, 11-4. World No. 1 Sun Yingsha defeated Tran Mai Ngoc 11-4, 11-1, 11-5, followed by Wang Manyu's victory over Bui Ngoc Lan 11-6, 11-3, 11-1.

In other matches, Japan cruised past Chinese Taipei 3-0, Thailand narrowly defeated DPR Korea 3-2, and South Korea emerged victorious against Hong Kong, China with a 3-1 score.

China and Thailand are set to compete in the women's team semifinals on Monday, while Japan will square off against South Korea.

