China sweeps seven golds at Hangzhou Asiad

Xinhua) 11:08, September 25, 2023

Swimmers of Team China react during the awarding ceremony for women's 4x100m freestyle relay at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese swimming team began its Asian Games journey on a high note, capturing all seven gold medals available on the first competition day here on Sunday.

Olympic champions Zhang Yufei and Wang Shun both secured victories in their signature events. World champions Xu Jiayu and Li Bingjie also demonstrated their dominance. Up-and-comer Pan Zhanle won the men's 100m free title, while Tang Qianting took the top spot in the women's 50m breaststroke. China also clinched the gold in the women's 4X100m freestyle relay.

Zhang, 25, maintained her impressive form from the Fukuoka worlds and Chengdu Universiade. She set a new Games record in the women's 200m butterfly, finishing in two minutes and 5.57 seconds. Yu Liyan, another Chinese competitor, secured the silver in a time of 2:08.31. Japan's Makino Hiroko earned bronze in 2:09.22.

"My aim is to win the MVP this time," said Zhang in a grin. "I think Qin Haiyang also has this expectation though he never said it out and I will compete in him."

"The 200m fly is the most difficult," she added. "Now I am more confident in my other events."

Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Wang won the men's 200m individual medley title, establishing a new Asian record of 1:54.62. Qin Haiyang, China's breaststroke specialist who previously secured three golds at the Fukuoka worlds, finished second in 1:57.41. Japan's Daiya Seto came in third at 1:58.35.

"I am very happy to have such a good result at home," said Wang, a Hangzhou native. "A gold medal and an Asian record, all my efforts paid off."

Li captured the women's 1,500m freestyle title in 15:51.18, while Xu led the men's 100m backstroke, setting another Asian Games record of 52.23.

In the men's 100m free, Pan narrowly outpaced teammate Wang Haoyu, setting an Asian record time of 46.97. Wang Haoyu followed in 48.02, and South Korean standout Hwang Sun-woo finished third in 48.04. In the women's 50m breaststroke, Tang, who set an Asian record in the heats in 29.92, clinched gold at 29.96.

China also secured the top spot in the women's 4X100m freestyle relay, finishing in 3:33.96. Japan took silver in 3:38.48, and Hong Kong, China, earned bronze in 3:44.16.

Gold Medalist Li Bingjie (C) of China, silver medalist Gao Weizhong (L) of China and Bronze Medalist Moriyama Yukimi of Japan pose for group pictures during women's 1500m freestyle at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023 (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Xu Jiayu of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for men's 100m backstroke at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Zhang Yufei of Team China reacts during the awarding ceremony for women's 4x100m freestyle relay at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Gold medalist Pan Zhanle (C) of China, silver medalist Wang Haoyu (L) of China and bronze medalist Hwang Sunwoo of South Korea pose for group pictures during the awarding ceremony for men's 100m freestyle at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

(230925) -- HANGZHOU, Sept. 25, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Wang Haoyu of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for men's 100m freestyle at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Pan Zhanle of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for men's 100m freestyle at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Wang Shun of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for men's 200m individual medley at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Tang Qianting reacts during the awarding ceremony for women's 50m breastroke at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Gold Medalist Wang Shun (C) of China, silver medalist Qin Haiyang (L) of China and bronze medalist Seto Daiya of Japan pose for group pictures during the awarding ceremony for men's 200m individual medley at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Gold medalist Zhang Yufei (C) of China, silver medalist Yu Liyan (L) of China and bronze medalist Makino Hiroko of Japan pose for group pictures during the awarding ceremony for women's 200m butterfly at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Zhang Yufei of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for women's 200m butterfly at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Yu Liyan of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for women's 200m butterfly at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

