Beyond bricks and mortar: The transformative impact of China's Solomon Islands stadium project

"Excuse me, ladies, are you from China?”

While waiting in the lounge at the Honiara Hotel in the capital of the Solomon Islands, my friend and I were drawn to a gentleman's voice from a corner.

“Yes?” we replied.

“Ah, I just wanted to say thank you. China has gifted us with this beautiful stadium. We welcome all Chinese people here,” the 68-year-old man expressed. He introduced himself as Ronnie Kideo, a former radio presenter at a local station.

Kideo was referencing the 2023 Pacific Games stadium, built with Chinese support and completed on Aug. 18, 2023.

Photo taken on Sept. 12, 2023 shows the main stadium for the 2023 Pacific Games, which was constructed with Chinese aid in Honiara, capital of the Solomon Islands. (Photo/Ji He)

Tailored innovations

The main stadium, painted in hues of blue, yellow, green, and white, mirrors the colors of the Solomon Islands' national flag. Additionally, the seating is arranged to spell "Solomon Islands," a thoughtful touch to the design. This design choice was highlighted by Zhaoyang Feng, the site manager at China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), the Chinese company that undertook the construction of this China-aided stadium.

Feng further explained that there are some other unique designs that harmonize with the local climate and culture. The main stadium's design is inspired by sailboats, symbolizing the enduring friendship between China and the Solomon Islands. The aquatic center's inverted V-shaped rooftop, representing “victory,” not only complements the region’s typical architecture but also effectively protects the facility from the area's frequent rain.

Photo taken on Sept. 12, 2023 shows the aquatic center for the 2023 Pacific Games, which was constructed with Chinese aid in Honiara, capital of Solomon Islands. (Photo/Ji He)

Equally noteworthy are the materials used in the construction. The high-performance composite materials boast exceptional properties such as tear resistance, resilience to wind pressure, and resistance to both salt and UV corrosion. Furthermore, the venue's plastic surface layer is specially engineered to resist salt pollution and UV exposure. Notably, the tennis center has a specialized acrylic surface layer, which is vital in countering the effects of intense UV radiation.

This is the stadium that fills Solomon Islander, Kideo, with immense pride. He envisions people viewing it online and feeling the urge to visit in person. “They might come and compete but lose the game, but they’d still be interested in seeing the stadium,” he laughed.

Kideo isn't the only one who takes pride in the stadium. The general public in the Solomon Islands recognizes the efforts of CCECC. They take pride in its vast size, its beauty, and the unique opportunity it offers them to host the Pacific Games for the first time in history. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare even praised it as "a world-class infrastructure center" in an exclusive interview with People’s Daily Online.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare speaks with People’s Daily Online reporter in an exclusive interview in Honiara, capital of Solomon Islands, on Sept. 14, 2023. (Photo/Ji He)

Turning challenges into triumph

The stadium project, the largest China-assisted infrastructure project in the Pacific island region to date, encompasses seven venues: the main stadium, aquatic center, tennis center, catering center, multifunctional hall, hockey and training field, as well as ancillary facilities. Constructing such an expansive structure was undeniably intricate.

Feng shared with People's Daily Online that the project faced a diverse range of unique challenges over its two-year journey to completion. From the outset, the island nation's soft and unstable soil presented considerable difficulties for foundational work. Furthermore, the site's historical significance as a key battleground during World War II necessitated extensive and time-consuming bomb disposal efforts, adding to the project's complexity.

Explosives found during a bomb disposal investigation on June 11, 2021. (Photo provided by CCECC)

The project confronted additional setbacks, including a construction hiatus triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to cost overruns and mandatory quarantines for incoming staff. Civil unrest in the region also disrupted the construction timeline, intensifying the project's difficulties. Establishing effective communication with local authorities and communities presented another demanding hurdle.

Nevertheless, in the face of these formidable obstacles, the stadium's construction showcased steadfast resilience and determination, a testament to the efforts of both Chinese and local workers.

Empowering local communities

The project was a joint effort, with a core workforce of Chinese engineers and laborers collaborating seamlessly with local workers. At its peak, the project engaged approximately 350 Chinese individuals, encompassing both management personnel and laborers. Simultaneously, around 888 local workers played pivotal roles at their highest point of involvement.

Solomon Islands National Hosting Authority Executive Director Christian Nieng expresses gratitude to local workers upon the project's completion on July 1, 2023. (Photo provided by CCECC)

Prime Minister Sogavare commended the project not only for its infrastructure but also for its positive local impact, notably generating employment opportunities during the global economic downturn instigated by the pandemic.

Dickson Fisang, a 29-year-old Solomon Islander, benefitted from the project. “It is good, it helped our family, and it changed my life,” Fisang told People’s Daily Online. While he described the financial challenges stemming from the high cost of living, his employment with CCECC since 2021 has ensured he can provide for his family's basic needs.

Beyond the improvement of his financial standing, Fisang extended his gratitude to the Chinese workers for imparting training, safety guidance, and invaluable skills. While he acknowledged that the dedication and rigor of the Chinese workers could be demanding, he also highlighted the project’s role in fostering his personal and professional development.

Dickson Fisang speaks with People’s Daily Online reporter in Honiara, capital of the Solomon Islands, on Sept. 11, 2023. (Photo/Ji He)

Fisang also expressed pride in the stadium. He said that he often visits with friends at night simply to admire its beauty. “I’m really happy that Chinese people can come and work with us. I look forward to more Chinese companies coming. Thank you, China,” Fisang said.

Surpassing expectations with a promising future ahead

Fisang's sentiments underscore that CCECC's objectives have been realized.

Pengfei Huang, the representative of CCECC in the Solomon Islands, shared with People’s Daily Online that at the outset of the project, he aimed to reshape local perceptions of China and its citizens, addressing previous misconceptions. His objective extended beyond creating job opportunities; it also involved imparting skills to locals through comprehensive training.

With the project now completed, its impact surpasses initial anticipations. Beyond serving as a vital economic pillar during the tumultuous global pandemic, the 2023 Pacific Games Stadium Project in the Solomon Islands has not only realized the dream of hosting the Pacific Games but also marks a significant milestone: it is the first large-scale comprehensive project to receive Chinese government support since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Local workers receive Christmas gifts from CCECC in Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands, on Dec. 24, 2021. (Photo provided by CCECC)

Having operated in the Solomon Islands for nearly a decade, CCECC has overseen more than 10 local projects, including roads, housing, stadiums, airports, and ports, amassing a total contract value of over $200 million. Looking to the future, Huang commented, “CCECC will continue to deepen its presence in the Solomon Islands, contributing to both local economic development and the growth of China-Solomon Islands relations.”

