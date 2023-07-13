China's police chief meets Solomon Islands counterpart

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong meets with Anthony Veke, minister of police, national security and correctional services of Solomon Islands, in Beijing, capital of China, July 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with Anthony Veke, minister of police, national security and correctional services of Solomon Islands, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Wang said that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, relations between China and Solomon Islands have become a model of solidarity, cooperation and joint development for countries of different sizes, and for developing countries.

China is ready to work with Solomon Islands to promote police and law enforcement cooperation, in order to make due contributions to the development of comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, Wang said.

Veke said that Solomon Islands is willing to strengthen cooperation with China on police and law enforcement, and push forward bilateral relations.

