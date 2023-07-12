Embassy of Solomon Islands inaugurated in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:45, July 12, 2023

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, and Manasseh Sogavare, the prime minister of Solomon Islands, jointly unveil the nameplate of the Solomon Islands embassy while attending the inauguration ceremony of the embassy in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, attended the inauguration ceremony of Solomon Islands embassy in Beijing on Tuesday, together with Manasseh Sogavare, the prime minister of Solomon Islands.

Wang offered warm congratulations on the opening of the embassy, saying that the country has established diplomatic ties with China, and stands on the side of international justice, historical correctness, and the future development of the country and people of Solomon Islands.

He pointed out that, since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations, bilateral exchanges have moved forward in all aspects, vigorously promoted the development of Solomon Islands and brought tangible benefits to the people of the Pacific island country.

"We are glad to see the historic breakthrough in relations between China and Solomon Islands," Wang said.

On Monday, the two sides jointly announced the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership featuring mutual respect and common development for a new era, opening a new chapter in the history of bilateral cooperation and charting the course for the development of bilateral relations, said Wang. The official opening of Solomon Islands Embassy in China is another important moment in the development of China-Solomon Islands relations, he noted.

"We believe that the embassy will become a bond between the two peoples and a bridge for China-Solomon Islands relations," he said, adding that China is ready to work with Solomon Islands to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and set a benchmark for high-level mutual trust and high-quality cooperation between China and Pacific island countries.

Sogavare said that, since the establishment of diplomatic ties nearly four years ago, bilateral cooperation has been expanding in breadth and depth. Solomon Islands has actively participated in the Belt and Road Initiative, and China has become the largest trading partner of Solomon Islands.

Solomon Islands will unswervingly develop relations with China, firmly adhere to the one-China principle and consider Taiwan an inalienable part of China's territory, said Sogavare.

Sogavare and Wang jointly unveiled the nameplate of the embassy.

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, addresses the inauguration ceremony of Solomon Islands embassy in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2023. Wang and Manasseh Sogavare, the prime minister of Solomon Islands, jointly unveiled the nameplate of the embassy. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Manasseh Sogavare, the prime minister of Solomon Islands, addresses the inauguration ceremony of Solomon Islands embassy in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2023. Sogavare and Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, jointly unveiled the nameplate of the embassy. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)