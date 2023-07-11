Home>>
Xi meets with Solomon Islands PM
(People's Daily App) 14:44, July 11, 2023
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday afternoon met with visiting Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare in Beijing.
