Full text: Joint Statement on Establishing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Featuring Mutual Respect and Common Development for a New Era Between the People's Republic of China and Solomon Islands

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- The following is the full text of a joint statement released by China and Solomon Islands on Monday.

Joint Statement on Establishing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Featuring Mutual Respect and Common Development for a New Era Between the People's Republic of China and Solomon Islands

At the invitation of Premier Li Qiang of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare of Solomon Islands paid an official visit to the People's Republic of China from July 9 to 15, 2023.

During the visit, President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, Premier Li Qiang held talks with Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji met with Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. The leaders of the two countries had an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest, and reached important consensus. The two sides agreed that since the establishment of diplomatic ties four years ago, China-Solomon Islands relations have developed rapidly and remained at the forefront of relations between China and Pacific Island Countries, becoming an example of unity, cooperation, mutual support and mutual benefit between developing countries. To enhance strategic guidance of China-Solomon Islands relations, the two sides decided to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership featuring mutual respect and common development for a new era.

1. The Solomon Islands side spoke highly of China's historic achievements and transformation over the past 10 years of the new era, and believes that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, China will become a great modern socialist country in all respects, and advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

The Chinese side applauded the significant accomplishments made by Solomon Islands in developing its economy, improving livelihoods and maintaining stability under the leadership of Prime Minister Sogavare, expressed readiness to continue supporting Solomon Islands in achieving development, vitalization and long-term stability, and wished the 17th Pacific Games to be held in Solomon Islands a full success.

2. The two sides agreed that all countries, regardless of size, strength and wealth, are equals, and that their sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected. The Chinese side reaffirmed its staunch support for Solomon Islands nation building process and to choose a development path suited to its national conditions and in upholding its sovereignty, security and development interests. The Solomon Islands side reaffirmed that it is resolutely committed to the one-China principle, that the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, that it opposes "Taiwan Independence" in all forms, and that it firmly supports all efforts made by the Chinese government to realize national reunification. Solomon Islands supports China's position on issues related to Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Tibet, etc., and opposes interference by any country in the internal affairs of other countries under the pretext of democracy or human rights.

3. The two sides agreed to work together to build a comprehensive strategic partnership featuring mutual respect and common development for a new era across the board:

-- Establish and enhance high-level exchanges and interactions at all levels, expand exchanges between governments, legislatures, political parties and subnational entities, step up sharing of governance experience, and steadily enhance political mutual trust.

-- Promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, form greater synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the 2035 Development Strategy of Solomon Islands, expand practical cooperation in a wide range of areas including trade and investment, agriculture, forestry, fishery, rural development, infrastructure including disaster resilient infrastructure, energy and minerals, information and communications, marine resource protection and exploitation, finance, civil aviation, low emission and green development, and digital economy. The Chinese side will continue to provide assistance to Solomon Islands to the best of its ability to help it achieve independent and sustainable development, including supporting rural sustainable development project of Solomon Islands.

-- Expand exchanges and cooperation in areas such as culture, education, health, sports, tourism, youth, think tank and the media and at the subnational level. China will continue to provide government scholarships and various kinds of training opportunities including maritime support and send medical teams to Solomon Islands. The Peace Ark hospital ship of the Chinese Navy will visit Solomon Islands and provide humanitarian medical service in 2023. The two sides formally signed the Agreement Between the Government of the People's Republic of China and the Government of Solomon Islands Relating to Civil Air Transport, and are committed to launching direct flights between the two countries as early as possible.

-- Enhance cooperation on law enforcement and security matters. The Chinese side will continue to provide support and help to Solomon Islands as needed in strengthening Solomon Islands' police law enforcement capacity. The two sides agreed to step up protection of the safety and lawful rights and interests of each other's nationals and institutions in their countries.

-- Strengthen communication and cooperation on international and regional affairs. Defend the international system with the U.N. at its core, the international order based on international law, and the basic norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter. Practice true multilateralism, firmly uphold international fairness and justice, oppose hegemonism and power politics, reject unilateralism in all forms, and stand against camp-based, exclusive "small circles" targeting specific countries. Oppose protectionism, erection of walls and barriers, decoupling, and cutting supply chains, and reject imposition of unilateral sanctions and maximum pressure.

-- Advocate humanity's common values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries. Be committed to building a community with a shared future for mankind, and jointly implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative. China welcomes Solomon Islands' decision to join the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative.

4. The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation under multilateral mechanisms such as the China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the China-Pacific Island Countries Economic Development Cooperation Forum, and under multilateral cooperation frameworks concerning humanitarian, emergency supplies, climate response, poverty alleviation and development, disaster prevention and mitigation, Juncao technology, agriculture, etc., to deepen and cement the cooperation between China and Pacific Island Countries as a whole.

-- China reaffirmed its active support for Pacific Island Countries in their implementation of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, and is ready to strengthen South-South cooperation with Pacific Island Countries on climate response, and work for full and effective implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement under the principles of fairness, common but differentiated responsibilities, and respective capabilities.

-- The two sides are committed to working with all sides to promote peace, development and stability in the Pacific Islands region, and firmly uphold the international nuclear non-proliferation regime with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons as the cornerstone and the South Pacific Nuclear Free Zone Treaty. The two sides urge relevant countries to fulfill their international obligations and prudently handle issues such as the discharge of nuclear contaminated water and cooperation on nuclear submarine.

5. During the visit, the two sides signed cooperation documents in the fields of development cooperation, trade, infrastructure development, civil aviation, education, police affairs, customs and meteorology. The two sides agreed that the successful visit of Prime Minister Sogavare holds great significance for elevating China-Solomon Islands relations and building an even closer community with a shared future between China and Pacific Island Countries. Prime Minister Sogavare expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Chinese side for the generous hospitality accorded to him during his visit, and extended an invitation to the Chinese leaders to visit Solomon Islands at an early date.

Beijing, July 10, 2023

