China, Solomon Islands establish comprehensive strategic partnership featuring mutual respect, common development for a new era
(Xinhua) 16:56, July 10, 2023
BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday afternoon met with visiting Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare in Beijing.
The two sides jointly announced the official establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership featuring mutual respect and common development for a new era.
