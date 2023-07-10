We Are China

China, Solomon Islands establish comprehensive strategic partnership featuring mutual respect, common development for a new era

Xinhua) 16:56, July 10, 2023

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday afternoon met with visiting Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare in Beijing.

The two sides jointly announced the official establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership featuring mutual respect and common development for a new era.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)