Quotes from Xi: 'As long as we unite as one, there is no difficulty that we cannot overcome'
(People's Daily App) 15:39, July 07, 2023
July 7 marks the 86th anniversary of the start of China's whole-nation resistance war against Japanese aggression. Nine years ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping made a speech at a ceremony to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the event. The victory of the war proved that the Chinese nation is a nation with strong vitality and extraordinary creativity, he said.
