Xi inspects Suzhou in east China's Jiangsu Province

Xinhua) 22:07, July 06, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a historic and cultural block of Pingjiang Road in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 6, 2023. Xi inspected the city of Suzhou from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

NANJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspected the city of Suzhou in east China's Jiangsu Province from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning.

Xi visited the exhibition center of the Suzhou Industrial Park, a high-tech enterprise and a historic and cultural block of Pingjiang Road, where he learned about efforts in construction and development of industrial parks, sci-tech innovation of enterprises, and historic and cultural city protection.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a high-tech enterprise in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 5, 2023. Xi inspected the city of Suzhou from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a high-tech enterprise in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 5, 2023. Xi inspected the city of Suzhou from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a high-tech enterprise in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 5, 2023. Xi inspected the city of Suzhou from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits the exhibition center of the Suzhou Industrial Park in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 5, 2023. Xi inspected the city of Suzhou from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits the exhibition center of the Suzhou Industrial Park in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 5, 2023. Xi inspected the city of Suzhou from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits the exhibition center of the Suzhou Industrial Park in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 5, 2023. Xi inspected the city of Suzhou from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a historic and cultural block of Pingjiang Road in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 6, 2023. Xi inspected the city of Suzhou from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a historic and cultural block of Pingjiang Road in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 6, 2023. Xi inspected the city of Suzhou from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)