Xi replies to letter from overseas students at Nanjing Audit University

Xinhua) 08:33, July 06, 2023

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has encouraged overseas students at Nanjing Audit University to contribute to promoting friendship and cooperation among countries.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks on Tuesday in a letter replying to overseas students who are pursuing a master's degree in auditing at the university based in east China's Jiangsu Province.

In his letter, Xi said he is delighted to learn that the students have deepened their understanding of China's audit system, socialism with Chinese characteristics and the CPC.

After years of endeavor, an audit system with Chinese characteristics has taken shape, Xi said, expressing the hope that the students will step up exchanges and mutual learning with their Chinese counterparts, take auditing as a window to better understand China and contribute to deepening friendship and cooperation among countries.

Since its launch in 2016, the international auditing master program at Nanjing Audit University has trained over 280 professionals for auditing agencies of 76 countries along the Belt and Road.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)