Xi congratulates Mirziyoyev on election as Uzbek president

Xinhua) 16:49, July 10, 2023

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his election as Uzbek president.

In his congratulatory message, Xi pointed out that in recent years, China-Uzbekistan relations have under their joint guidance achieved leapfrog development, with cooperation in various fields comprehensively strengthened.

Noting that he highly values the good working relationship and personal friendship with Mirziyoyev, Xi said that he stands ready to work with Mirziyoyev to promote the sustained development of the China-Uzbekistan comprehensive strategic partnership and further energize the building of a China-Uzbekistan community with a shared future.

