Xi inspects Suzhou in Jiangsu Province
(People's Daily App) 15:35, July 07, 2023
President Xi Jinping inspected the city of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning.
(Video produced by Gao Yuan)
