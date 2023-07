Xi meets Sogavare, urging enhanced China-Solomon Islands cooperation

Xinhua) 09:18, July 11, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with visiting Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with visiting Prime Minister of Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare in Beijing on Monday afternoon.

The two sides jointly announced the official establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership featuring mutual respect and common development for a new era.

Xi noted that China and Solomon Islands are trustworthy friends and dependable partners to each other. He said that since the two countries established diplomatic relations, their friendly cooperation has become a pacesetter for the relations between China and other island countries in the Pacific in spite of a relatively late start. He said their cooperation is a paradigm of unity, cooperation and common development for countries of different sizes, and for developing countries.

Facts have proved that the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Solomon Islands is a correct choice that is in conformity with the trend of the times and in line with the general international situation, and serves fundamental interests of the two peoples, Xi said.

"China is ready to enhance strategic communication and deepen cooperation in various fields with Solomon Islands to ensure the steady progress of the bilateral ties and bring more benefits to the two peoples," Xi said.

He stressed that China greatly appreciates Solomon Islands' firm adherence to the one-China principle, supports Solomon Islands in safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and development interests, and supports the development path that the country itself has chosen.

China is committed to running its own affairs well, and will always be a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of the international order, Xi noted.

He said that to help Solomon Islands ensure development and long-term stability, China is ready to share the development opportunities brought by Chinese modernization, strengthen synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and Solomon Islands' Development Strategy 2035, expand practical cooperation in various fields, and expand imports from Solomon Islands.

"China is supporting more Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Solomon Islands, and will continue to provide economic and technical assistance to the country without any political strings attached," Xi said. He urged the two sides to expand friendly exchanges in fields like medical care and education, and said that China supports Solomon Islands in hosting the 17th Pacific Games.

Xi pointed out that China fully respects the sovereignty and independence of Pacific island countries, and upholds the equality of all countries, big or small.

China fully respects the will of Pacific island countries and pursues extensive consultation, joint contribution, shared benefits and win-win results. China fully respects the cultural traditions of Pacific island countries, and adheres to harmony in diversity and shared beauty of diverse cultures. China fully respects the unity and self-reliance of Pacific island countries, and supports them in implementing the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, contributing to the building of a peaceful, harmonious, secure, inclusive and prosperous Blue Pacific, Xi said.

China understands that island countries in the Pacific face severe challenges caused by climate change, and stands ready to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with them in such areas as meteorological services, disaster prevention and mitigation, and clean energy to help them implement the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Xi said.

He also said that China is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Solomon Islands, uphold genuine multilateralism, safeguard international fairness and justice, jointly oppose the Cold War mentality and hegemonism, and safeguard peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

Noting that the decision to establish diplomatic relations with China was a correct choice, Sogavare said fruitful outcomes have been achieved in bilateral ties and China has become Solomon Islands' largest infrastructure partner and a reliable development partner.

Solomon Islands firmly adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to maintain close high-level exchanges with China, strengthen exchanges and cooperation in trade, investment, cultural and sub-national areas, and jointly respond to global challenges such as climate change, Sogavare said, adding that the country opposes any actions that contain or aim to contain China's development.

After the meeting, the two sides released the Joint Statement on Establishing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Featuring Mutual Respect and Common Development for a New Era Between the People's Republic of China And Solomon Islands.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with visiting Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

