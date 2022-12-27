China expresses condolences on passing of Solomon Islands' first ambassador to China

Xinhua) 09:21, December 27, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Monday expressed China's condolences on the passing of John Moffat Fugui, ambassador of the Solomon Islands to China.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade of the Solomon Islands on Sunday announced that Fugui had passed away in Beijing following cardiac arrest.

Mao said that Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has sent a message of sympathy to the foreign minister of the Solomon Islands, and expressed sincere condolences to the Solomon Islands and Ambassador Fugui's family.

As the first ambassador of the Solomon Islands to China, Fugui made positive contributions to the development of bilateral relations and the promotion of the friendship between the two countries, Mao said.

"We lament his sudden passing. China is actively assisting the Solomon Islands in handling follow-up issues," Mao said.

