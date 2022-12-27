China expresses condolences on passing of Solomon Islands' first ambassador to China
BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Monday expressed China's condolences on the passing of John Moffat Fugui, ambassador of the Solomon Islands to China.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade of the Solomon Islands on Sunday announced that Fugui had passed away in Beijing following cardiac arrest.
Mao said that Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has sent a message of sympathy to the foreign minister of the Solomon Islands, and expressed sincere condolences to the Solomon Islands and Ambassador Fugui's family.
As the first ambassador of the Solomon Islands to China, Fugui made positive contributions to the development of bilateral relations and the promotion of the friendship between the two countries, Mao said.
"We lament his sudden passing. China is actively assisting the Solomon Islands in handling follow-up issues," Mao said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese FM hails China-Solomon Islands ties during meeting with counterpart
- Cooperation between China and PICs targets no third party, seeks no exclusive rights: Chinese Ambassador to Samoa
- China, Solomon Islands reach eight-point consensus
- China, Solomon Islands ready to forge "iron-clad" ties
- Chinese FM elaborates on principles for China-Solomon Islands security cooperation
- Wang Yi meets Solomon Islands FM on ties, BRI landmark projects
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.