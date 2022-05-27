Chinese FM elaborates on principles for China-Solomon Islands security cooperation

Xinhua) 11:39, May 27, 2022

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) holds talks with Solomon Islands' Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele in Honiara, Solomon Islands, May 26, 2022. (Xinhua)

HONIARA, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday elaborated on the principles of promoting the security cooperation between China and the Solomon Islands.

Wang expounded on three principles of promoting the bilateral security cooperation at a joint press conference with Solomon Islands' Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele.

The inter-governmental framework agreement on security cooperation between China and the Solomon Islands, which was signed earlier this year, is intended to help enhance the policing capacity of the Solomon Islands for better maintaining its law and order, as well as protecting the safety of Chinese nationals and institutions there, Wang noted.

The bilateral agreement represents the cooperation between sovereign states, and it is logical, reasonable and lawful, with everything going in the open, Wang said.

Firstly, Wang said, promoting bilateral security cooperation is based on fully respecting the sovereignty of the Solomon Islands.

The cooperation is based on the needs and requirements of the Solomon Islands, with its approval as the prerequisite and equal consultation as the foundation, Wang said.

Forcing deals, interfering in the internal affairs of other countries or harming the interests of other countries is never part of China's diplomatic policy, nor the behavioral style of the Chinese people, Wang added.

Secondly, the bilateral security cooperation is to help the Pacific island nation safeguard its social stability, Wang said.

The cooperation includes assisting the Solomon Islands in maintaining its social order, protecting lives and property, carrying out humanitarian assistance and responding to natural disasters in accordance with the law and at its request, Wang said.

The purpose is to help the Solomon Islands strengthen its policing capacity building, make up for security governance deficit and maintain long-term stability in the country, he said.

Wang stressed that the security cooperation between the two countries is open and aboveboard. It is not imposed on others, nor targeted at any third party, and China has no intention of establishing a military base in the Solomon Islands.

Thirdly, China's security cooperation with the Solomon Islands will proceed in parallel with existing regional security cooperation arrangements, Wang said.

China supports Pacific island countries in strengthening security cooperation and jointly addressing regional security challenges, and roots for existing regional security cooperation arrangements, Wang said.

At the same time, China's security cooperation with the Solomon Islands shares the same goals and interests and is complementary with the existing arrangements in the region, and serves the common interests of the Solomon Islands and the South Pacific region.

Wang stressed that the Pacific island countries are all independent sovereign states, not anyone's "backyard". They all have the right to choose for themselves instead of becoming pawns in someone else's games.

All the sinister agenda to smear the normal security cooperation between China and the Solomon Islands will be exposed, Wang said, adding that no interference or sabotage will succeed.

