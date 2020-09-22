China opens embassy in Solomon Islands

Chinese Ambassador to the Solomon Islands Li Ming (R) and the Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare attend the opening ceremony of Chinese Embassy in the Solomon Islands, in Honiara, capital of the Solomon Islands, Sept. 21, 2020. (Chinese Embassy in Solomon Islands/Handout via Xinhua)

SYDNEY, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- China opened its embassy in the Solomon Islands on Monday, one year after the two countries established diplomatic relationship.

Chinese Ambassador Li Ming, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, Deputy Prime Minister Manasseh Maelanga, Speaker of the Parliament John Patteson Oti and Deputy Speaker Stanley Festus Sofu as well as government ministers and people from all walks of life attended the opening ceremony in Honiara, capital of the south Pacific island nation.

Ambassador Li said China and the Solomon Islands witnessed fruitful cooperation in many areas since the establishment of bilateral relations. China supported Solomons' socio-economic development and help local people improve living standard. The two countries also make joint efforts in fighting against COVID-19.

"The achievements scored by the two countries demonstrated the establishment of diplomatic ties conforms to the trend of the times and benefits the two peoples," Li said while addressing the ceremony.

The ambassador said opening embassy at the one-year ceremony of the diplomatic relations is another important milestone for both sides.

"The embassy will continue to work hard to push forward the development of the China-Solomon Islands relations, deepen the bilateral cooperation and connect the two peoples."

Prime Minister Sogavare said the establishment of diplomatic ties with China based on the one-China principle and relevant UN resolutions is "the right thing."

China and the Solomon Islands established diplomatic relations on Sept. 21, 2019. In a joint communique signed on that day, the Solomon Islands government recognises that there is but one China in the world, that the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory.

"It is a decision that the Government of Solomon Islands carefully and thoughtfully made after more than three decades of defying the clear position taken by the United Nations, and thereby placed Solomon Islands, as a member of the United Nations, in the right side of history," Sogavare said.

He said the Solomon Islands will adhere to the one-China principle and push forward the bilateral relationship. He also expressed gratitude for China's assistance in the areas of infrastructure construction, pandemic prevention and natural disasters relief.

Saying the opening of the Chinese Embassy marking a new era of relations, Sogavare hoped the embassy would become an important platform to promote the bilateral trade, investment and cultural exchanges, and boost strong growth of the relationship between the Solomon Islands and China.