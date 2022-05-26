Solomon Islands, China pledge to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation

Xinhua) 16:39, May 26, 2022

HONIARA, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The Solomon Islands and China pledged here on Thursday to further enhance their mutually beneficial cooperation to serve as a paragon of mutual trust between China and the Pacific island countries.

While meeting with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Acting Governor General of the Solomon Islands John Patteson Oti said the government and the people of his country attach great importance to the relations with China.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the development of bilateral ties has made significant progress, and the visit by the Chinese delegation will bring new highlights and add new impetus to the cooperation between the two sides, Oti said.

Expressing gratitude to China for aiding the country in implementing the Stadium Project, which will be the main stadium for the 2023 Pacific Games, Oti said his country hopes to deepen cooperation with China in all fields so as to benefit its people.

As a member of the international community and a member state of the United Nations, the Solomon Islands is ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China in multilateral fields, he added.

Wang said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the Solomon Islands, which conforms to the historical trend of the times and serves the fundamental and long-term interests of both countries, the two countries have achieved all-round development of relations, deepened political mutual trust and pushed forward win-win cooperation, delivering tangible benefits to the two peoples.

Noting that the diplomatic relations with China mean the Solomon Islands has had one more good friend as well as a sincere and reliable partner, Wang said it is expected that the bilateral ties will forge a high ground of win-win cooperation and become a paragon of mutual trust between China and the Pacific island countries.

He said China will continue to uphold the spirit of mutual support and assistance of South-South cooperation, and help the Solomon Islands improve its people's well-being and promote development and prosperity.

Wang also said China fully supports the Solomon Islands' hosting of the 2023 Pacific Games, and will work to ensure the timely delivery and quality of projects constructed with Chinese aid.

Wang is visiting the Solomon Islands as part of his tour to the South Pacific island nations, which will also take him to Kiribati, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea, as well as Timor-Leste.

